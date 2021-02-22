Ansari’s Remarks Deem as ‘Enemy Propaganda’

AT News

KABUL: The ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs says that Mawllavi Mujeeb Rahman Ansari’s recent remarks pave the ground for flaring up the war against “innocent people” in Afghanistan, and termed it as “enemy propaganda”.

The ministry said in a statement on Monday that such statements were in contrary with Islamic regulation and in the interests of the “enemies” of Afghanistan.

Imam for the Gazargah mosque in western Herat province, Mawllavi Mujeeb Rahman Ansari earlier said that supporting the current administration was considered an “extreme guilt”.

Ansari’s remarks faced widespread criticisms by the government officials and as well as Afghan social media users.

“Ansari expresses the remarks at a time while war in Afghanistan has been declared illegal by the Islamic countries and organization of Islamic countries,” Hajj Ministry said.

Meanwhile, some Afghan social media users voiced criticism in reaction to Ansar’s remarks. They accused him of insulting the Afghan security forces who protect the country with giving a high number of sacrifices.

But national security advisor, Hamdullah Mohib called him a rebel. Talking to a press conference, he said that the national directorate of security was ordered to investigate the issue. “The remarks that Mawllavi Ansari mentioned were against (the stance) of all Ulema in Afghanistan and World. Whoever speaks on a tribune should be in unison with other Ulemas,” he said. “We know him as a rebel. If it is an intelligence issue, because regional intelligences are active in the west zone, the national directorate of security is ordered to investigate it.”