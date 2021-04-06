Istanbul meeting’s agenda shared with delegations in Doha: Sources

Formation of inclusive govt. key agenda

AT News

KABUL: The U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad has purportedly shared the agenda of the Istanbul meeting with the Afghan government negotiating team and the Taliban delegation in Doha, the capital city of Qatar.

Sources privy to the issue in Doha, who wished to go unnamed, said that the agenda includes formation of political consensus for the early solving of Afghanistan’s crisis, formation of an inclusive government, national and international consensus.

According to the sources, Khalilzad shared the agenda with the two sides after the recent meetings in Qatar, in which representatives from the Afghan government, Taliban, U.S., Qatar, U.N. and Turkey participated, aiming to reach a breakthrough on the agenda of the Istanbul conference didn’t result in tangible conclusions.

But, both the government delegation and the Taliban representatives didn’t confirm whether they received the agenda.

A university instructor, Faiz Mohammad Zaland said that Khalilzad has accelerated efforts to form a national and international consensus to reach a milestone result in the Turkey meeting.

A member of the Afghan government negotiating team, Ghulam Faroq Majroh said that “negotiations and meeting of the U.N. and countries involved in the Afghan affairs prolonging with two sides on the agenda of the Turkey conference.”

Former intelligence chief, Rahmatullah Nabil said that lack of national consensus and unity among the Afghans shows that “the Afghans don’t have the authority to decide.”

“It shows that when we can’t reach an agreement on the agenda of the important national issues, it also shows the complexity of the Istanbul meeting,” he added. “Considering our (Afghanistan) and region’s situation, I don’t think the agenda will be accepted in the Istanbul meeting.”

The Istanbul conference is expected to be held on April 16.

The high council for national reconciliation announced that Afghan delegation would comprise 12 to 16 members. But the Taliban has not said anything about the formation of the delegation.