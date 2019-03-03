Karzai sympathizes with flood-affected families

AT News Report

KABUL: Former President Hamid Karzai expressed his deep sympathies and condolences to the families affected by the recent floods.

“With very regret, I learned that a number of our dear country-fellows have suffered casualties and losses due to the recent floods in different parts of the country,” he said on Sunday in a statement.

The former president expressed “heartfelt” sympathies to the affected families, wishing paradise for the deceased and quick recovery for injured people.

Karzai called on the people to assist the flood-affected ones.