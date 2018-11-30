Shinwar residents shape grand council to help bring security
November 30, 2018
AT-KABUL: Tribal elders, influential figures and the youth of Shinwar area in Nangarhar province are to form a grand council to provide the security of the Shinwar’s six districts.
In a gathering held Friday, tribal elders said they would no longer remain silent against insecurity and that the council would help security in the districts of Achin, Haska Mina, Nazian, Spinghar and Ghanikhil.
They also warned the armed opposition groups against tribal punishments (fines) if they would deny the peace suggestions offered by the council.
The decision comes after people in the six districts of Nangarhar where the Daesh terrorist group has active presence, suffered significant casualties and losses by the terrorists of the so-called Islamic State.
The participants said people in these six districts would enjoy a peaceful life if the government helps them.
They added that the council would also work to solve problems and differences among different tribes in the Shinwar area.
The council would message to the armed opposition groups to accept their peace offers, or be ready for tribal punishment.
Door Baba is the only district of the province’s 22 districts where people enjoy peace due to activities of a local council and nobody can interrupt their calm life.
People from the Shinwar area now want to follow the Door Baba residents by forming a council to provide security.
