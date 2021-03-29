Two people dead after wedding car collides in Torkham-Jalalabad highway

AT News

KABUL: At least two people, including a child were killed and seven others including the bride and groom received injuries when their car collided head on with another car on Torkham-Jalalabad highway on Monday morning.

The groom and bride’s corolla type-vehicle smashed with another corolla in Sorkh Dewal area on Torkham Jalalabad highway at around 10:00am, Nangarhar Press Disk said in a statement.

“Two wedding guests were killed and seven others, including groom, bride and three women were wounded in the incident,” it added.

The health conditions of wounded individuals reported out of danger, the statement added.

High speeds and carelessness of the drivers have been posing danger to the safety of passengers traveling on the highways around Afghanistan.