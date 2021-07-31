AT News KABUL: The ministry of public health reported 630 confirmed cases of the pandemic …Read More »
Watchdog blames Taliban for killing civilians in Spin-Boldak
AT News KABUL: The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission considered the Taliban group resp…
Daily Covid-19: 631 cases, 24 deaths
AT News KABUL: The ministry of public health reported 630 confirmed cases of the pandemic Covid-19 w…
Editorial: Tragedy in Nuristan
Flash floods hit several villages in Nuristan on Thursday. As many as sixty people have been found d…
Over 180 missing after floods hit Nuristan
AT News KABUL: More than 180 people were unaccounted for early Friday after raging flash floods in N…
First wave of Afghan interpreters evacuated to US
AT News KABUL: As the withdrawal of US troops in well on track, the first group of interpreters and …
Watchdog calls for protection of journalists; Aihrc demands release of journalists by NDS
AT News KABUL: Free Media Support Organization, NAI, has called on the Afghan warring parties to pro…
Watchdog calls for protection of journalists; Aihrc demands release of journalists by NDS
AT News KABUL: Free Media Support Organization, NAI, has called on the Afghan warring parties to pro…
Sigar on the tragic fallout of U.S.-Taliban deal; “Afghanistan teeters on the brink amid Taliban surge”
A SIGAR report says that Afghan government faces an “existential crisis” amid militant advance and t…
UN condemns attack on its Herat headquarters
AT News Kabul: The United Nations in Afghanistan on Friday condemned in the strongest terms the atta…
Sweden donates 124,000 vaccine doses to Afghanistan
AT News KABUL: A batch of 124,000 doses of Astra Zeneca vaccine donated by the Swedish government ha…
Watchdog calls for protection of journalists; Aihrc demands release of journalists by NDS
Sweden donates 124,000 vaccine doses to Afghanistan
Editorial: A shameless act of terror
Editorial: Pakistan's deceptive gambit in Afghanistan
Karzai condemns killing of comedian by Taliban
AT News KABUL: Former president Hamid Karzai strongly condemned the killing of a famous comedian, …Read More »
Dilip Kumar will be remembered in Afghanistan as legend and unparalleled star
Ghani again mistaken Rudaki poem in Tajikistan
Afghan prominent singer infected by Covid-19 passes away in Germany
Angelina Jolie gives shout-out to Afghan Film 'Hava, Maryam, Ayesha'
Watchdog calls for protection of journalists; Aihrc demands release of journalists by NDS
Sweden donates 124,000 vaccine doses to Afghanistan
Over 95% of US troops out of Afghanistan
Former US commander: Threat of civil war looms over Afghanistan
Editorial: A shameless act of terror
Editorial: Pakistan's deceptive gambit in Afghanistan
Editorial: Breaking the grip of terror
Editorial: Pakistan's aggression in Spin-Boldak
Over 180 missing after floods hit Nuristan
UN condemns attack on its Herat headquarters
People should rise against Taliban atrocities; Omar
Govt to build 1,000 commercial greenhouses
Is Peace possible in Afghanistan without a clear vision?
Peace is the absence of war, while war is the absence of peace! A negotiated …Read More »
U.S. failed in Afghanistan, here is to know why?
Pakistan's vicious intensions regarding Wakhan corridor
Turks and Afghans Should Fight Against FETO
Is the Violent Endgame in Afghanistan Leading Up to a New 'Great Game'?
Dilip Kumar will be remembered in Afghanistan as legend and unparalleled star
Ghani again mistaken Rudaki poem in Tajikistan
Afghan prominent singer infected by Covid-19 passes away in Germany
Angelina Jolie gives shout-out to Afghan Film 'Hava, Maryam, Ayesha'
Rana Think Tank; Flawed election outcome is as dangerous as 'a parallel state'
AT News KABUL: There exists an overriding conviction among statesmen and political pundits that an …Read More »
Afghans must seize peace opportunity: Rana Think Thank
Kabul-Based Think Tank; Afghanistan election in the grip of turmoil
IEC's independency vital to prevent electoral crisis: Rana Think Tank
Low turnout could politically weaken next govt.: Rana Think Tank